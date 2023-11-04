EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 170.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $50.48 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

