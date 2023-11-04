EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56.

