EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 1,283,718 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ASE Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 46,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.16. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

