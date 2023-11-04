EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VO opened at $207.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

