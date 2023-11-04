EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 151.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $174.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.36 and a 1-year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

