EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Stock Performance

USAI stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.39.

About Pacer American Energy Independence ETF

The Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the American Energy Independence index. The fund tracks an index of US and Canadian MLPs involved in midstream energy infrastructure. USAI was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

