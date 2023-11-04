EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20,429.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 106,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,596 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 627.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,832 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 146,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF opened at $100.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.57. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $107.08.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.