EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $132.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $135.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

