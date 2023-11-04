EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 3.7 %

KRC stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.76%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

