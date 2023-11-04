EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $136.92 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $138.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

