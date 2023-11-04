EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $116.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average is $134.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

