EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BJ opened at $68.77 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

