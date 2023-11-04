EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 500,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 43.3% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 102.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,112,000 after acquiring an additional 569,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of O stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

