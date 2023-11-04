EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,688,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,252,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $68.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

