Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.64. 387,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,686,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after buying an additional 12,597,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 67.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,458 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $41,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

