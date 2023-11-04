Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,655,000 after buying an additional 263,797 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

