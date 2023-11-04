Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $878.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $878.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

FICO stock opened at $930.41 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $427.09 and a 1 year high of $940.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $887.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $826.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

