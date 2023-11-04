Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) vs. Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -7,266.90% -107.25% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -173.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.13%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

53.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 120.10 -$23.71 million ($1.01) -6.83 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$34.73 million N/A N/A

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kiromic BioPharma.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

