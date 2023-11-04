Financial Comparison: Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) vs. Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brera and Super League Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,125.81%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Brera.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brera $162,407.00 43.55 -$1.29 million N/A N/A Super League Enterprise $19.68 million 0.17 -$85.45 million ($44.00) -0.03

This table compares Brera and Super League Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Enterprise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brera and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brera N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise -423.89% -171.32% -109.69%

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

