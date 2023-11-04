Financial Comparison: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) vs. LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOXU)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOXU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -18.55% -23.63% -12.85% LiveVox N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 3 1 0 2.25 LiveVox 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for LiveVox and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LiveVox currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.92%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than LiveVox.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveVox and LiveVox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $136.02 million 2.51 -$37.47 million ($0.28) -12.93 LiveVox $143.19 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

LiveVox has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

