Financial Comparison: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) vs. Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Sunrun and Sunrise New Energy are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrun and Sunrise New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.32 billion 1.01 $173.38 million ($5.50) -1.97 Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 0.99 -$22.40 million N/A N/A

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 6 16 0 2.73 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunrun and Sunrise New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sunrun presently has a consensus target price of $25.27, indicating a potential upside of 133.14%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -50.65% -0.44% -0.17% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunrun beats Sunrise New Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

