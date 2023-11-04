Financial Review: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) versus Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Casa Systems has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Casa Systems and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Casa Systems presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 483.94%. Sonic Foundry has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 597.67%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than Casa Systems.

This table compares Casa Systems and Sonic Foundry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $254.60 million 0.26 -$79.21 million ($1.18) -0.58 Sonic Foundry $27.47 million 0.19 -$7.08 million ($1.56) -0.28

Sonic Foundry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casa Systems. Casa Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Foundry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems -44.27% -408.36% -21.86% Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23%

Summary

Casa Systems beats Sonic Foundry on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, as well as small cell solutions, axyom element management system, and fixed wireless access devices; and virtual, centralized, and distributed deployment, and bandwidth capacity expansion systems. The company provides optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice router, fiber extension, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. Casa Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

