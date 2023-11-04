Financial Review: Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Forian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% Forian N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Forian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $37.02 million 5.37 -$24.45 million ($0.56) -8.70 Forian $30.63 million 2.67 -$3.58 million ($0.11) -22.82

Risk and Volatility

Forian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix. Forian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augmedix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Augmedix has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forian has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Forian shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Forian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Augmedix and Forian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Forian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Augmedix currently has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 40.31%. Forian has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 338.25%. Given Forian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forian is more favorable than Augmedix.

Summary

Forian beats Augmedix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Forian

Forian Inc. provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other. The company's products include BioTrack, a vertically integrated point of sale, manufacturing, delivery, and cultivator software solution for dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors; and Cannalytics, a Software as a Service based analytics solution that provides customers with a presentation of business performance. Its products also comprise BioTrack seed-to-sale compliance traceability platform, which is used to manage the tracking and tracing of various cannabis products from cultivation to sale; and BioTrack State Traceability & Enforcement Monitoring System to ensure transparency and accountability throughout cannabis supply chain. In addition, the company offers security monitoring and web marketing services. Forian Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Forian Inc.

