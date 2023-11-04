Financial Survey: China CITIC Bank (CHCJY) and Its Rivals

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) is one of 395 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare China CITIC Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China CITIC Bank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China CITIC Bank $55.59 billion $9.23 billion 2.76 China CITIC Bank Competitors $12.33 billion $1.27 billion 13.72

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. China CITIC Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China CITIC Bank 17.20% 9.30% 0.73% China CITIC Bank Competitors -10.98% 6.99% 2.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares China CITIC Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

China CITIC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. China CITIC Bank pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. China CITIC Bank is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China CITIC Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China CITIC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A China CITIC Bank Competitors 1465 4325 4338 49 2.29

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,454.41%. Given China CITIC Bank’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China CITIC Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

China CITIC Bank has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CITIC Bank’s competitors have a beta of 2.31, suggesting that their average share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, wealth management, ageing finance, private banking, credit card, payroll, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and micro and small enterprises. The company operates tier-one branches, tier-two branches, and sub-branches; self-service banks; and self-service terminals, as well as smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.

