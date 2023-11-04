First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $12.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,075 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 4.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,076,000 after purchasing an additional 548,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,710,000 after purchasing an additional 365,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $62,869,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

