First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.91.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.66 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

