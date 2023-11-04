First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Holdings Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

SDVY stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0982 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

