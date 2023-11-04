Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $355.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, SVP Brett Levi Wait acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $33,687.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David John Lucchetti acquired 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 309,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Levi Wait acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,687.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after buying an additional 419,779 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after buying an additional 71,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 184,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after buying an additional 75,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

