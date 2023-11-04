FMC Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FMC
FMC Stock Performance
Shares of FMC opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $134.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at FMC
In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FMC Company Profile
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FMC
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.