Forbes J M & Co. LLP Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $143.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $415.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

