Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

