FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $30.46, but opened at $29.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. FOX shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 798,420 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

