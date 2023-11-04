FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) and Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) Head to Head Comparison

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, suggesting that its stock price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Affinity Energy and Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 5.93 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Affinity Energy and Health has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Affinity Energy and Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FOXO Technologies and Affinity Energy and Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Affinity Energy and Health beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About Affinity Energy and Health

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

