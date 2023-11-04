FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ladder Capital Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ladder Capital in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Ladder Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

