FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issued By DA Davidson

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meridian in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Meridian by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

