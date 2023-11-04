FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issued By DA Davidson

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meridian in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Meridian Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of Meridian stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.38.
Meridian Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Meridian by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.