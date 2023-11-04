FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.88.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$56.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

