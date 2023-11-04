FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issued By Zacks Research

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will earn $10.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.00. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,633 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after buying an additional 990,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.