FY2023 Earnings Forecast for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUXFree Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.13) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.98). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 6.3 %

TSE MUX opened at C$9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.37. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.74.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUXGet Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.99) by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.57 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 91.26%.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.