FY2023 Earnings Forecast for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) Issued By HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.13) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.98). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 6.3 %

TSE MUX opened at C$9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.37. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.74.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining ( TSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (NYSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.99) by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.57 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 91.26%.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

