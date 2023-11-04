FY2023 Earnings Forecast for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) Issued By HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.13) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.98). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.
McEwen Mining Stock Up 6.3 %
TSE MUX opened at C$9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.37. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.74.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
