FY2023 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

Air Canada Stock Up 5.2 %

AC stock opened at C$18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.43. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

