FY2023 EPS Estimates for Allegion plc Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.80. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $101.89 on Thursday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,629,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allegion by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,792,000 after buying an additional 757,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,881,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,548,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

