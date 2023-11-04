FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Boosted by B. Riley

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

American Public Education Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of APEI stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 7.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 3,497.4% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 979,277 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 346.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 353,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 274,527 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.