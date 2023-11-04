FY2023 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

USA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

USA stock opened at C$0.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$77.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of C$32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.78 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

