FY2023 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.46) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.02). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.78) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,253,000 after purchasing an additional 401,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,317,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,867,000 after purchasing an additional 223,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

