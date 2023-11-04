FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.58 on Thursday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 45.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortis by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

