FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $77.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.