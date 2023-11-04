FY2023 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn $9.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.81. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $9.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.43.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $429.30 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $357.57 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

