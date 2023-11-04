FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mount Logan Capital Inc. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:MAR)

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MARFree Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mount Logan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09).

Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MARGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Mount Logan Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.21 million and a PE ratio of -20.80. Mount Logan Capital has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Mount Logan Capital Company Profile

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

