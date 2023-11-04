FY2023 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBIX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $112.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $294,070.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at $372,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $294,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at $372,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

