FY2023 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $5.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ON. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

