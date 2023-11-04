FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Reduced by Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.6 %

OR opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 125,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,411 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 306,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,466 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $3,556,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,999,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 809,560 shares during the period. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.86%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

